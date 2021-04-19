Koyambedu biz dips as vendors prefer online route

Chennai :

This has led to a drastic fall in business of about 50 per cent for both wholesale and retail vendors at the market complex, who had resumed business in a phased manner, said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetable Merchants’ Association.





“The fall in business is because of the online firms, from where vendors purchase directly and sell to their customers without coming to the market. Vendors prefer this as the restrictions at the market are very tight, and they are opting for online options because of the ease with which it can be done,” added Sukumaran.





Meanwhile, traders said wholesale vegetable prices would increase by 10 per cent in the coming week due to the arrival of second crop in the city. The prices were volatile in the last week owing to festivals interrupting supply. According to Sukumaran, this would continue during the upcoming festival days.





Compared to last week, the price of beans has gone up to Rs 60 per kg from Rs 40 per kg, broad beans to Rs 35 per kg from Rs 30 per kg, carrots between Rs 25 - Rs 35 from Rs 20-30 per kg. Peas continue to be priced high at Rs 100 per kg, but tomatoes, onions and potatoes are priced between Rs 15 - Rs 25 per kg this week.