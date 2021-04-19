SI admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID dies

A 57-year-old police sub-inspector, admitted to Government Stanley Hospital after testing positive for COVID, died on Sunday.
Chennai: The deceased Sakthivel, a resident of Kondithope police quarters and attached to the traffic investigation wing of Kothavalchavadi station tested positive on April 9, said police. On Sunday, he developed breathing complications and eventually succumbed. However, police sources said he did not die of COVID since he tested negative during the treatment. This is the first official death of police personnel after testing positive for COVID in the last few months. At least 100 police personnel are undergoing treatment at various hospitals for COVID. Several cops had lost lives last year when the COVID spread was at its peak.
