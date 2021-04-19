Man, daughter die as bike rams median on ORR near Avadi

A 40-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter died after their bike ran amok and rammed a median on Outer Ring Road near Avadi.
Chennai: The deceased Bhaskar of Murkkanchery in Tiruvallur district and his daughter Preethi were on his way to his sister’s house in Minjur on Saturday. Near Morai, he lost control over the bike since it hit the median. The father-daughter, thrown off the bike, sustained injuries and Bhaskara died on the spot. Preethi was sent to Government Stanley Hospital after first-aid at Padianallur government hospital, but she too succumbed to injuries on Saturday night. Poonamallee Traffic investigation police registered a case and are probing.
