Duo behind series of snatchings held, 39 sovereigns seized

Chennai :

The accused J Tamilarasan alias Daniel (31) of Madhuranthakam and B Manivannan (29) of Tiruvallur district became friends in the prison after getting arrested in different cases and decided to indulge in snatching together, said police. Among the two, Tamilisaran is an engineering graduate and Manivannan too is a degree holder.





After several incidents of snatching were reported in Ambattur police district, a special team was formed to nab the suspects and the duo was arrested after investigation.





About 39 sovereigns of jewellery which they snatched from pedestrians in Peerkankaranai, Tirumullaivoyal, Ambattur and Mangadu were recovered. “In Ambattur alone, the accused indulged in three such incidents,” said police. The accused already have several cases pending against them.





The accused were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.