Two arrested under Pocso Act in Tiruvottiyur

Chennai :

A 24-year-old man from Krishnagiri was arrested for kidnapping a minor girl from the city. The youth allegedly befriended the girl on Facebook and developed a relationship. While the girl went missing on April 11, Tiruvottiyur police registered a case of kidnap and arrested the accused, V Venkatesh of Bargur. The girl was rescued from him. Since he had sexually assaulted the victim, police booked Venkatesh under Goondas Act and remanded him.





Similarly, a 33-year-old man arrested for sexual assault on his girlfriend’s minor daughter nearly a month after the incident. The accused K Damodaran of Sathangadu was in a relationship with a 30-year-old woman, a widow. However, he allegedly sexually abused the widow’s 17-year-old daughter when she was alone at home.





After the victim informed her grandmother about it, the latter lodged a police complaint and a case was registered under Pocso Act. He was arrested on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody