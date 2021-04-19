9-year-old who escaped from orphanage traced within hours

Chennai :

Personnel from Adyar police station who secured the boy since he was found loitering near the station late on Saturday night inquired him and found out that he fled the orphanage in the morning.





The caretakers of the orphanage were summoned and they informed police that a complaint has already been lodged at Kotturpuram police station about the missing boy.





He was sent back to the home. Police said that he was under the care of a woman in Manali and since she was unable to take care of him, she admitted him at the home. However, the boy did not like to stay in the home and decided to leave the place. He escaped by climbing the wall in the wee hours of Saturday.