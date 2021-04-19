‘Fashion revolution 2021 to give more visibility to unheard voices’

Chennai :

Coinciding with the anniversary of the Rana Plaza disaster, an annual global campaign — Fashion Revolution Week — is observed from April 19 to 25. This year, Fashion Revolution is calling on the fashion industry and governments to recognise the interconnection between human rights and the rights of nature. Thasneem Masood, regional coordinator south of Fashion Revolution India/WICCI Handlooms Tamil Nadu President tells DT Next, “Handloom is the second largest source of income for rural India. The handloom industry is one of the largest industries here and India is one of the largest exporters of cotton. Though, the welfare work and aid are nowhere to their potential. Also, with COVID-19 threatening global trade flows, workers cooperatives, artisan groups, local crafts-based communities, home-based workers, agricultural workers and farmers face desperate economic circumstances. The weavers were forced to take up odd jobs to meet their daily needs. While we may be stuck indoors, by using social media our voices can still be amplified, especially when we speak up together. That’s why it is pertinent to ask #WhoMadeMyClothes and #WhoMadeMyFabric, and demand that fashion brands protect the workers and artisans in their supply chain just as they would protect their employees, especially during this global health and economic crisis.”





Explaining the important objectives of Fashion Revolution 2021, she adds, “We have to amplify unheard voices of supply chain producers, workers and communities affected by the fashion industry, giving them more visibility and providing a platform for their stories. Also, we have to widen the community participation. We need to mobilise people and their communities around the world to speak up, come together and take action to create the systemic change that is needed across the fashion industry. We will be using hashtags like #WhoMadeMyClothes #WhoMadeMyFabric #WhatsInMyClothes #IMadeYourClothes#FashionRevolution #LovedClothes for this year’s events.”





Stylist-designer Ekta Nahar opines that the awareness about the Fashion Revolution Week is just 10 per cent. “If more people know the reason for celebrating the week, then they can also conserve our environment. We should teach people about upcycling and recycling. My mantra in fashion is beg, borrow and share. You don’t always have to buy clothes for every event — you can borrow clothes from your mother’s, sister’s or friend’s wardrobe. You can find people on social media talking about various ways to reuse clothes. One should be mindful when it comes to buying clothes,” shares Ekta.





The designer adds that sellers in the fashion industry need to be transparent. “Before the customer asks questions like who made the clothes, where are the clothes coming from, etc, a seller needs to give them the information. That’s thy only way to build trust in customers,” she adds.





Fashion Revolution India will be in conversation with WICCI Handloom Council during the National Handloom Conference on April 24 to discuss how to strengthen the relationship between the handloom community and the consumers.