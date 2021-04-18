Chennai corporation reopens tele-counselling centre

Chennai :

Talking to IANS, Civic Commissioner G. Prakash said: "Last year, the tele-counselling centre did a commendable job and as cases are increasing, we have opened this centre again. The highest number of cases per day last year was 2,393 but now we have 1,000 more and we have restarted all the initiatives we took last year."





Last year, the centre had attended to 4 lakh calls before it was closed in December after the cases had come down.





The tele-counselling centre, last year, had helped set up green corridors, worked among the patients to remove their depression, and also helped people to buy essentials.





The Greater Chennai Corporation is identifying 500 symptomatic cases everyday and around 11,000 fever workers are surveying households daily to find symptomatic people. Out of the 12,600 beds, 1,104 beds are occupied now.