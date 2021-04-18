WATCH: Vivekh’s wife and family members thank Tamil Nadu government, police and fans

Chennai :

The 59-year-old had died of cardiac arrest in a Chennai hospital on Saturday. The actor is survived by wife, two daughters and years ago, Vivekh's teenager son had died.





On Friday, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest due to acute coronary syndrome and he was treated for it and put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation support.





Vivek made the headlines recently after he took his first dose of vaccination for COVID 19 on Thursday at a government hospital. After the jab, Vivek met the press and urged the public to get themselves vaccinated.





