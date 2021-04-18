Polling peaceful, but low turnout in Velachery booth

Chennai :

The re-polling commenced by 7 am and went off peacefully till 7 pm. Since morning, the public response was low and the polling percentage was less than the previous polls, said an official, adding out of 548, only 186 people cast their ballot. The sealed EVMs were moved to the strong rooms and will be counted on May 2.





The Election Commission of India ordered repoll at the on April 13, after the opposition cried foul over two corporation staff found carrying EVMs/VVPAT machine on a two-wheeler on April 6.





The returning officer of the constituency, admitted that the incident was a violation of poll protocol following which, the ECI under Sections 58 (1) (b) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 directed a repoll on April 17.





The Commission had, in the communication, also directed deploying adequate security to ensure free, fair and peaceful counting.