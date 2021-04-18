New COVID signs: Sore eyes, gut cramps...

Chennai :

However, even as they have anecdotal information about these new symptoms, experts clarified that more research data was required to conclusively establish it. Thus, despite the new symptoms being visible among many of the COVID patients, the viral infection is still being identified based on the most common symptoms of fever and cold.





According to Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, Deputy Director, National Institute of Epidemiology-ICMR, majority of COVID symptoms are similar to the ones reported earlier, even after signs of variations are noticed.





“Additionally, loss of sense of smell and taste was also reported. The symptoms of cough, abdominal pain or cramps are prevalent and eye infections have also surfaced. However, as per research data, there is no evidence on changing symptoms,” she added.





“Symptoms like cold, fever and body ache remain the most common even now. Diarrhoea and cough were considered as common symptoms since last year. Fatigue is also seen in most of the patients, even among those who do not have high fever. Eye infection or pink eye is also reported in a few patients,” said public health expert Dr K Kolandaisamy.





However, as these symptoms have not been established by academic research data, public health experts said that only further study would establish them as definite symptoms of the infection.





A few months into the pandemic, loss of smell and taste was also identified as common symptoms among COVID patients.