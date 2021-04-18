2 held under Pocso Act for harassing minor girls

Chennai :

The accused M Kandhan of Mathur allegedly grabbed the minor girl by her hand when she went to the nearby shop on April 12. After she informed her parents, a case was registered by Madhavaram all-women police station based on a complaint and Kandhan was picked up. Since he admitted that he followed her for a while, he was booked under Pocso Act and remanded on Saturday.





Similarly, Anna Nagar all-women police arrested a 30-year-old man under Pocso Act for harassing a minor girl to marry him. The accused K Muthu of Maduravoyal grabbed the 17-year-old victim’s hand at a bus stop on April 6, said police.





Meanwhile, a two-wheeler rider who grabbed a woman walking on the road in Virugambakkam by her buttocks has been arrested. The incident happened on Thursday and based on a complaint by the 25-year-old victim, Virugambakkam police arrested the accused identified as S Yogesh (20) of Nerkundram on Saturday after combing the CCTV footage retrieved from the locality. He was remanded.





Similarly, Minjur police arrested a 20-year-old man for misbehaving with a neighbour woman under the influence of alcohol. The accused Vignesh allegedly tore the saree of the victim after a fight broke out between them in Vazhudhaimedu village on Saturday. Further investigation is on.