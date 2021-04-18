Recoveries in city cross 2.5-lakh mark

Chennai :

According to the Health department bulletin, as many as 2,52,173 persons have recovered in the city, which is a 90 per cent recovery rate. In total, as many as 2,80,184 persons had contracted the virus in the city.





On Saturday alone, 1,657 persons had recovered in Chennai, while 2,884 new cases were reported on the day.





Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation data shows the highest number of recovered patients are in Anna Nagar zone, where 27,217 persons recovered from COVID-19 as of Saturday morning. Apart from Anna Nagar, other central region zones such as Kodambakkam and Teynampet reported 26,706 and 24,203 recovery cases. Adyar and Royapuram zones also have more than 20,000 recovered persons.





As per the civic body data, of the 15 zones in the city, 12 zones have more than 90 per cent recovery rate with Manali recording 93 per cent recovery rate. Perungudi, Teynampet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones have less than 90 per cent recovery rate.





On the other hand, as many as 4,386 persons had died due to the virus in the city, which is around 1.60 per cent mortality rate.