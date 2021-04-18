Corpn plans more screening centres to avoid rush at hosps

Chennai :

“To avoid crowding in the hospitals, like other states, we have opened screening centres last year and the centres are reopened again now. If the residents test positive, they will be picked from houses in Corporation vehicles,” Prakash said.





He said doctors at the screening centres would send the asymptomatic persons to houses or COVID care centres. Persons who require medical care alone would be sent to the hospitals.





“This ensures only around 20 per cent of patients are sent to the hospitals. At the screening centres, blood pressure, oxygen saturation and blood tests will be conducted to ascertain the health condition of positive persons,” he said.





Presently, the Corporation has opened screening centres at 12 places across the city and clarified that vaccines would not be administered at these centres. “We are planning to add another four or five screening centres to avoid the rush. COVID-infected persons can get vaccines only after eight weeks,” he said.





Meanwhile, the civic body has vaccinated more than 12 lakh persons in the city and estimates another eight to nine lakh persons above 45 years of age are yet to be vaccinated. Of the 12 lakh persons, around 9.80 lakh had taken the first dose and 1.33 lakh the second dose.





Alby John, Deputy Commissioner of Chennai Corporation (Health), said minor side-effects like fever are being reported in the city in a very small number. “On average, three or four persons with side-effects are being reported daily. This is a very small number and the civic body is attending to them immediately. Also, there is no need to worry about the side-effects,” he said.