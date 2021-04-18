Recorded as road accident, man’s death turns out to be suicide

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress





After Vinoth of Ellaiamman Koil street in Tiruvottiyur, a daily wage labourer, was run over by a lorry in Tiruvottiyur on Friday, the Washermenpet traffic police registered a case of accident. However, CCTV footage revealed that he first tried to jump in front of a bus. As the bus sped away, he crossed the road and stood on the other side of the road before jumping in front of a lorry. The case was then forwarded to the law and order police.





Vinoth’s relatives staged a protest demanding to treat it as an accident.





In another incident, D Loganathan of Kannagi Nagar, a 47-year-old AC mechanic killed himself in Otteri after recording an audio on his phone accusing a money lender and his family for harassing him for exorbitant interest for the Rs 40,000 he had borrowed. He was found dead in his house when his wife was away.





When the police searched the house, they found the phone on which Loganathan had recorded the audio. He claimed he was being harassed by one Selvam and his relatives for not repaying Rs 40,000 that he had borrowed for an exorbitant interest. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.





In the third case, M Prathap (28) of Theni, a film production manager, jumped to death from an apartment in Nungambakkam where he was staying with his friends. On Friday night, Prathap jumped from the terrace under the influence of alcohol and died on the spot.





His friends alerted the police, who sent his body for autopsy. Further investigation is on to ascertain the reason.