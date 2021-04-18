Temperature likely to increase by 2-3 degree C in city, districts

Chennai :

The temperature warning from the Regional Meteorological Centre said, “Maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2-3 degree Celsius at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur from April 20 to April 21.”





Meanwhile, thunderstorms would continue along the Western Ghat districts, southern districts, and northern interior districts till April 19. A thunderstorm warning was issued in certain districts until Monday. According to weather bloggers, rains are expected to reduce from Saturday. “Rain spell cannot continue, particularly during off-season times like summer. The conditions have to fall in place with various factors playing their roles to create a perfect platform for thunderstorms to trigger and subsequently develop. Weather models indicate the dominant wind pattern to change from Easterlies to Northerlies, bringing overall dry atmospheric conditions,” said weather blogger K Srikanth.