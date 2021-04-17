6kg gold worth Rs 2.9 cr seized by Chennai Air Customs

Chennai :

Chennai Air Customs on Saturday said it had seized six kg gold concealed in an Air India flight from Dubai.





In a statement the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport said the Air India flight was rummaged on intelligence input that gold was likely to be smuggled in from Dubai.





On rummaging two heavy packets were found concealed under one of the seat cushions of the aircraft.





On cut opening, six gold bars weighing 1 Kg each valued at Rs.2.90 crore were recovered and seized as unclaimed under Customs Act.





Further investigation is under progress.