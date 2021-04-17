Majority of ICF, Chennai employees aged more than 45 get the jab

Chennai :

Only a few employees who are more than 45 years of age are reluctant to take the Covid-19 vaccination while a majority have gone for it, said a senior official with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) here.





"Out of about 10,000 employees in ICF, only about 2,000 will be over 45 years of age. Nearly 60-75 per cent of them have taken the vaccine," the official told IANS, preferring anonymity.





The leading railway coach maker in the country which successfully made the Vande Bharat Express train had recently issued a circular asking all its employees to take the Covid-19 vaccination failing which take leave and be at home.





"The circular was issued taking into account the health and welfare of all employees. The circular does not threaten that those who haven't got vaccinated would be suspended from service or the like. The employees are not forced to decide between the vaccine jab or their job," the official said.





He said vaccination for the employees is being done at the ICF facility, special camps and at the railway hospital.





Meanwhile, it is reported that the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) has written to ICF to withdraw the circular.





When contacted for comments AIRF president N.Kannaiah told IANS: "I am not interested in talking about that."