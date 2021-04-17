Court suggests special camps for vaccinating physically challenged

Chennai :

When the petitioner’s counsel said that there was no response from the State and Centre, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy suggested that the State should immediately work on creating special camps for the differently abled as it appeared to have adequate stock of vaccine.





“You can provide special centres so that they don’t have to wait. They are already in a pitiable condition, and with the second wave hanging fire for three to four weeks, something special can be done,” the Chief Justice said.





While the government pleader kept saying that it required Centre’s approval and that the Health Secretary had already written to Union Health Ministry in this regard, the Chief Justice observed that the court could pass a direction to set up special centres to enable the disabled get vaccinated.





The bench then directed the Centre and Tamil Nadu government to respond in this regard by Monday.





The petitioner had submitted that persons with disabilities faced three increased risks with devastating consequences: the risk of contracting COVID-19, developing severe symptoms or dying from the infection and having poorer health during and after the pandemic whether or not they were infected with the virus.