Youth held under Pocso Act for misbehaving with minor girl

Police arrested a 22-year-old man who tried to molest a minor girl near Chengalpattu on Thursday.
Chennai: The accused, Robin of Tirumani Indra Nagar in Chengalpattu, was a construction worker and holds a post in the local unit of the DMK youth wing. Police said Robin used to follow a 16-year-old class 12 girl in the neighbourhood and often intercept her. On Thursday, when the girl was alone at home, Robin sneaked inside and tried to rape her. On hearing her cries the neighbours rushed to the spot while Robin managed to escape. Chengalpattu all-women police registered a case under Pocso Act and arrested Robin. He was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.
Conversations