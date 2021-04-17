Youth stabs mother of two for snapping relationship

A 25-year-old man, employed with a wholesale chilli merchant, stabbed his girlfriend, 38, after she snapped the relationship, at her house in Vyasarpadi.
Chennai: The accused Udayakumar, a resident of Kanikapuram, had been working with Devi, wife of an autorickshaw driver and mother of two. Devi’s husband had warned her against it and made her stop going to work. On Thursday, Udayakumar went to Devi’s house in Vyasar-padi, but she refused to entertain him. Angered Udayakumar took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Devi repeatedly and fled. Pulinathope police admitted Devi to Stanley GH and are looking for the suspect.
