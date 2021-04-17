Outstation buses from city to be cut by 25 pc

Chennai :

The outstation bus services, which remained suspended during last year’s lockdown, resumed from September last year and passenger patronage increased over the months. During the Pongal festival in January, the full-fledged bus services were operated for the benefit of the passengers travelling to their home towns and returning to the city as well.





Following the increase in coronavirus cases in the state, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai and also the speculations of imminent enforcement of restriction measures, including lockdown has led to people cancelling their travel plans, said a transport corporation official.





The official said that the buses plying on the long-distance routes were being operated with very few occupied seats. “In most of the buses plying to the Chennai from the districts, very few seats are occupied,” the official added.





A senior official of the state transport corporation said that the passengers’ patronage has come down by at least one fifth in the last one week. “As the cases are increasing, patronage will go down further. Operating the buses with empty seats leads to revenue loss. Hence, we would cut down on the bus services by 25 per cent. In case of the increase in the demand, we will operate more buses as per the requirement,” the official noted.