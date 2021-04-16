WATCH: Chennai biker falls off MIT flyover to land on car on GST Road

Chennai :

He landed on top of a car on GST Road in Chromepet. A video of the incident has since gone viral. The man is now under intensive care at a government hospital.





Marimuthu, 35, originally from Nellai district, used to work on a hotel at Mount Road. He, however, lost interest in the job and tried to kill himself by jumping off the flyover, said the police. Marimuthu received serious injuries after landing on the car on GST Road in Chromepet and was rushed to Chromepet Government General Hospital.





Earlier, when the video of the incident went viral, the police believed it to be an accident. It was only later that the police found out about the suicide attempt.