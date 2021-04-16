City streets with new cases go up to 1,300 from 120 in 6 months

Chennai :

As per Greater Chennai Corporation data, 2,564 new cases reported on Wednesday were reported from 1,319 streets. In November, when the new cases started to come down, the new cases were reported from only around120 streets.





With more streets reporting several cases, the revenue and disaster management department had recently issued an order to implement containment measures in around 900 streets.





Of the 1,319 streets, 625 are in the central zones. This suggests a higher concentration of new cases in the zones like Kodambakkam, Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Ambattur and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. As many as 415 streets are in the zones in the southern region while 279 streets are in the northern region zones.





On Wednesday, the civic body tested 17,062 samples, of which only 2,564 positive cases were identified, which is around 15 per cent positivity rate. In November, the positivity rate was at 5 per cent and the civic body brought down the positivity rate to around 1 per cent only a few weeks ago.





“Containment measures have been initiated on streets where cases are reported. Steps have been taken to conduct fever clinics close to those streets,” a field official said. In total, the city had 20,144 active cases on Thursday morning with Teynampet having the highest number of active cases with 2,382 cases. Also, Anna Nagar had more than 2,000 active cases with 2,191 cases.