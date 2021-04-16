Gang in car snatches elderly woman’s chain

Chennai :

The victim, Chandra of Gandhi Nagar in Perungalathur, was sweeping in front of the house at 5.30 am when the incident happened. The police said a car stopped near the house and a young man got down from the vehicle. He showed Chandra a piece of paper and asked the route to an address. When Chandra was talking to him, he snatched her chain and escaped in the car, which was kept ready to speed away.





On hearing her cries, neighbours rushed out of the house to help her. The police said the elderly woman suffered minor injuries in the incident. The Peerkankaranai police visited the spot and held inquiries. They have registered a case and are browsing the CCTV footages in the locality to nab the snatchers.