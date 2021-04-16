2.67 lakh booked in a week for not wearing mask

Chennai :

Statements from the State police headquarters and city police said that in Chennai alone, 5,998 persons were booked for not wearing masks. On Tamil New Year day on Wednesday, the police booked 41,662 persons across the State for not wearing mask.





Similarly, the police booked 5.39 lakh two-wheel riders throughout Tamil Nadu for not wearing helmets in the last one week. Of them, 69,653 were booked on Wednesday, the release added.





In the case of four-wheel drivers, 1,07,836 persons were booked for not wearing seatbelts. Of the total 1.07 lakh, 19,551 were booked on the Tamil New Year day, added the note from the State police headquarters on Thursday.