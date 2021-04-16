Transpersons asked not to touch train passengers

Chennai :

A few regular commuters of the suburban trains filed an online complaint that transpersons on local trains do not follow social distancing norms or even use face masks. They touch other passengers while blessing them for money and it could lead to COVID spread, the complaint read.





On Thursday morning, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rounded up the transgenders who were collecting money from the passengers and took them to the St Thomas Mount RPF station. There the police narrated to them the dangers of COVID and asked to collect money from the commuters without forcing or touching them. They were let off with a warning as this was the first time such a complaint was filed. But they were told that action will be taken in the future.