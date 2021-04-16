Fliers shun travel, 36 flights cancelled

Chennai :

The passenger footfall in Chennai airport has been decreasing every day following the second wave of the pandemic. On Wednesday, 18 flights were cancelled. A day later, this number shot up by double, as most of the passengers seem to have decided against taking the risk of travelling in the current situation.





Four flights to Bengaluru, three to Delhi and Mumbai, two to Indore and one flight each to Kanpur, Pune, Surat, Mangaluru and Andaman were cancelled due to shortage of passengers. Similarly, the flights that were supposed to arrive from these cities were cancelled or the same reason.





Airport sources said more flights are likely get cancelled in the coming days, noting that the ones that continued operation were flying with very few passengers.