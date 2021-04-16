Infected student tries to fly to Andaman, stopped

Chennai :

The Go Air flight to Andaman was scheduled to depart from Chennai on Thursday morning with 73 passengers. Officials, while issuing boarding pass to the passengers, found that Tamilarasan of Andaman, a private college student in Chennai, had tested positive. Soon, officials cancelled his journey and he was handed over to health department officials.





Tamilarasan was given a PPE kit and was taken to Chromepet government hospital in an ambulance. The health department sanitised the Go Air counter and the departure terminal.