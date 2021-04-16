Corpn relaunches ward-level teams for COVID management

Chennai :

On Thursday, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash conducted a meeting with sanitary inspectors, assistant and junior engineers, sanitary officers, conservancy inspectors and others from the zones in north and central regions. Another meeting with south region zones has been scheduled on Friday.





“During the meeting, the Commissioner instructed officials to immediately constitute ward-level teams similar to the ones that were formed a few months ago. Apart from our officials, the team will consist of one police official from the local police station,” said an official, who participated in the meeting.





The official added that the teams would consist of assistant engineers, junior engineers, sanitary inspectors, conservancy inspectors and tax collectors from the respective divisions. The inspection teams would act against masking and social distancing violations at construction sites, offices, markets, major streets with shops, religious places, marriage halls and other sites of crowd gathering. The teams would oversee micro-level implementation of prevention measures.





“The ward-level teams will be responsible for imposing containment restrictions on streets with more cases,” the official said.





Presently, the field officials have been instructed to erect banners on the streets with more than three cases and create S-shaped barricades to slow the movement on the streets with more than six cases. Streets with more than 10 cases would be completely barricaded.





The teams have also been instructed to take action against the violators by collecting fine amounts and closing the shops, and submit action taken reports to zonal officers every day.