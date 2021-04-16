Trio cheats govt hosps of Rs 1.7 crore CM’s insurance scheme money, held

Chennai :

A complaint had been lodged at the city police commissionerate on behalf of Medi Assi Pvt Ltd, a third party involved in the insurance scheme of the government, that the sum had been sanctioned by the United India insurance firm to be deposited in a few government hospitals’ accounts through their firm as the public made use of the insurance scheme for various medical treatments.





The cybercrime wing of the CCB filed a case and probe revealed two from Medi Assi Pvt Ltd, Gunasekaran and Saravanakumar, diverted the sum to their accounts. The duo also created a savings account in the name of the CM’s medical insurance scheme in Indian Bank in Tiruvallur through another person called Kamal Haasan and diverted the money there too, said police.





On Thursday, the trio was held and remanded in judicial custody. Rs 8 lakh in cash, 13 sovereigns and a car was seized.