Out on bail, two murder accused end their lives

Chennai :

The deceased Pavithra of Tiruvottiyur hanged herself when her mother visited her ailing father admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and in a suicide note retrieved by Tiruvottiyur police, Pavithra reportedly stated that both she and her parents were depressed about her arrest, which according to her, made her father fall sick. Her body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem and a case was registered.





Pavithra was arrested in 2019 for murdering a camphor trader ‘Amman’ Sekar by slitting his throat with a knife after glueing his eyes shut. Police said Pavithra and Sekar’s daughter were college mates, but she developed a relationship with Sekar over a period.





However, after he threatened to release their obscene photos since she decided to marry another man, she murdered him and landed in prison.





In another incident, a 24-year-old man who was arrested last year for murdering his newly-wed wife in Ponneri committed suicide in his house. The deceased Praveenkumar, a private firm employee, had been released on bail in connection with the murder case and stayed with his parents. He hanged himself in the house on Thursday when his parents were away.





Ponneri police have registered a case. Praveenkumar was arrested in November after he smothered his wife Sivaranjini to death due to differences, a few months after their marriage.