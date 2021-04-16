Will raze Semmencheri police station if it’s on water body: HC

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy offered the direction on a PIL moved by Arappor Iyakkam that the land conversion from a water body to an institutional use in Thamaraikani Lake in Sholinganallur was made recently in 2019 though the preparatory work had commenced in 2012.





While the State contended that the said 61.49 hectares were not a water body and as per revenue records only a ‘Michael Thangal Road’ of which a mere 0.27 hectares has been reclassified, the bench pointed out that in the revenue records, there is a comma between Michael, Thangal and Road which indicated that it is possible that in monsoon the survey number would be a water body and upon the water receding a part of it would be opened as grazing land and on the water drying up in peak summer the rest of the land would be used as a public access road.





However, observing that a water body cannot ordinarily be converted into residential plots or reclassified for institutional use, the CJ said: “It is imperative that a newly constructed building is brought down, if only for the State to take it as a notice that further desecration of water bodies will not be condoned or tolerated on any ground whatsoever.”





Based on this, the bench on directing the State not to expend further money since the building may be directed to be brought down if constructed on the land part of the water body, sought IIT director to nominate two professors to undertake a study with the help of three to four students and ascertain as to whether in 2012 or prior any water body existed on any part of the land where the police station has now been carved out and suggest appropriate remedial measures.





The bench then posted the case to April 29, when IIT is directed to submit the names of the two professors.



