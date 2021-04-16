Celebrating art deco art, architecture and culture of Madras

To identify and document the remaining art deco buildings in Chennai, urban conservationist Prathyaksha Krishnaprasad started an initiative called Art Deco Madras.

Chennai : To celebrate the art deco art, architecture and culture of Madras in a particularly unique way, she has announced ‘Call for Art’. “One has to share a photo or and 30-second reel/video of anything that relates you to art deco style. The entry should be only related to visual art deco style — it can be art, graphic design, architecture and fashion. Participants should follow the Instagram accounts of @artdecomadras and @strokesandsoliloquies and tag them. Use #artdecomadras2021 in your post so that we don’t miss out on any entry. Make sure to post a photo or video by April 26. We will be choosing two entries (one under each category) that blew our minds and feature on our page. We will be announcing the winners on April 28,” says Prathyaksha.