‘Go easy with workouts during Ramadan fasting’

Chennai :

“During the Ramadan fasting, a person is not consuming anything for more than 12 hours. So make sure that you are not overdoing any form of exercise. Avoid cardio workouts during this period because you tend to sweat profusely. You can do mild weight training exercises and that too depending on your fitness goals. Go for walk and avoid jogging. Make sure that you get enough sleep as well. If you are fasting, you should maintain a healthy diet. When you break the fast in the evening, have healthy food. Include more liquids in the form of fresh juices,” says Alkhas Joseph.





Entrepreneur Thasneem Masood says that the best time to exercise is before suhoor, the pre-dawn meal. “The second best time is to exercise after the Taraweeh prayers. One should choose a medium-to-high intensity workout at this point and also incorporate pre and post-workout meals. I opt for a moderate-intensity workout an hour post-Iftaar (after breaking my fast) as this best suits me to manage my rest of the evening. I believe one should keep doing the activities they are doing. Now is the time to push harder, but there’s no reason to prevent your usual exercise routine. Fasting is a great opportunity to strengthen the gastrointestinal system and help adjust blood glucose and triglyceride levels,” shares Thasneem.