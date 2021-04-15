Summer showers lash parts of city, expected to continue for 24 hours

Chennai :

Despite the rains recorded by independent rain gauges and systems, Nungambakkam only saw 0.1 mm of rainfall and Meenambakkam only 1.4 mm.





“The IMD AWS listed as Goodwill School, Villivakkam, recorded 66.5 mm rainfall today. This place is less than three kms from my home, where only 18.3 mm fell. Nearly 60 mm in one hour, typical of Chennai rains,” said weatherblogger K Srikanth, who runs the page Chennai Rains.





“The sky will be generally cloudy for the next 24 hours, with light to moderate rain with thunder in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature is 33 and the minimum is 26 degrees. Over the next 24 hours, moderate thundershowers are expeted in most parts of the interior districts and light to moderate rain will be seen in coastal districts,” said S Balachander, director, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





Until the weekend, districts near the Western Ghats and northern interior districts and southern districts will see light to moderate showers.





According to weatherblogger Pradeep John, there is a widespread convergence expected over the KTC region on Thursday, which could spell for more rains for the city and surrounding districts over the day.