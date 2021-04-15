Country’s first transcatheter replacement of tricuspid valve done in Vellore

Vellore :

The patient was a middle-aged woman suffering from a congenital disorder called Ebstein’s anomaly which leads to disturbances in the tricuspid valve and heart rhythm.





Undertaken by a team lead by doctors John Jose and Paul George, the team opted for a new method as the patient was considered unfit for surgery. She had previously undergone open-heart surgery elsewhere and also a pacemaker had been implanted in her. She had to be operated on again as the pacemaker was infected and had to be removed surgically.





A bioprosthetic tissue (non-metallic) valve was carefully implanted within the pre-existing ring and soon the leakage from the tricuspid valve stopped and the patient’s condition improved dramatically, doctors said.





The team included VG Paul, G Pratheesh, V Thomas, K Paul, David Chase, Jesu Krupa, S Aparna, S Raj and Kirubhakaran.