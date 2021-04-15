Corporation inoculates over 10 lakh of city population

Chennai :

“There are 22 lakh persons above 45 years of age in the city. Of the 10 lakh persons who took the vaccine, around 9 lakh are from the 45-years and above category. If all the persons above 45 years of age come forward to get their shots, we will complete the process in a few days,” G Prakash, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, said.





He added that vaccines are being administered at around 250 Corporation and government hospitals apart from 150 private hospitals. Of the 10 lakh persons, 1.5 lakh have taken the second dose also.





“The number of vaccinations will increase when persons who took the first dose take the second as well. We are enough stoke for one more week as new stocks are coming to the city every week. There are more than 10 lakh shots available with the civic body,” he said.





Explaining the success of the vaccination drive, Prakash said, of more than 20,000 active cases in the city, only 230 are frontline workers, conservancy workers and police personnel, which is around 1 per cent. This is due to vaccinating those workers.





As per the civic body data, 10.09 lakh shots have been administered in the city as of Wednesday morning, of which 7.57 lakh persons took Covisheild and 2.52 lakh persons took Covaxin.