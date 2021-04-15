Audio ‘instructing’ cops not to take COVID test goes viral

Chennai :

Though the state police headquarters had distanced itself from such an instruction noting that the inspector had misinterpreted the guidelines, the TSP men are confused and baffled about the instructions.





In the audio clip, the inspector asks his company of TSP men not to take COVID test even if they have symptoms like fever, cough etc.





The inspector says it is a standard operating procedure, and ask his men not to rush urgently to the hospital to take the COVID test.





“We can isolate you for two days. Then we will get permission from the IG office. Without permission, you cannot take the COVID test. Persons, who are going against the order, will get a memo. If you think you have corona you isolate, drink kabasura kudineer, take vitamin tablets but don’t take COVID test on your own,” the inspector goes on in the audio clip.





The audio clip is doing rounds in police WhatsApp groups and other circles. Police personnel say that the message from the inspector showed that he is not worried about the health of his men.





“It looks like he doesn’t want to give leave for his men for treating COVID-19,” one policeman, who doesn’t want to be named, told this newspaper.





The state police headquarters, however, ruled out the existence of such an order and pointed out that the inspector could be misinterpreting a guideline.