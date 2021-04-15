Four schoolboys drown in 2 separate incidents

Chennai :

Police said S Sunil Kumar (12), S Visanth (12), and S Gokul (12) were residents of Ramakrishnapuram in Tambaram and studying in Class 6. Daily in the evening, the boys would play together in the locality. On Tuesday, the boys did not return home till night and the parents began to search for them in the locality. During the search, they found that several people have spotted the boys near the Chitlapakkam lake in the evening.





When the parents went to the lake, they found their clothes on the lakebed. Soon Chitlapakkam police were informed and the police along with the Fire and Rescue team arrived at the spot and began to search the children in the lake. Around 9.45 pm the body of Sunil Kumar was recovered and at the midnight the bodies of the other two children were fished out.





Police sources said usually the rescue team would not go deep in the lake after 9 pm but on Tuesday night there was a hope that children might be alive.





The police sent the bodies for post-mortem to the Chromepet Government Hospital and have registered a case.





In the second incident, a Ritishkumar (15), a Class 9 student of a private school in Sriperumbudur drowned while swimming with his friends in a temple pond in Sriperumbudur. Police said Ritish was swimming with his friends on Tuesday evening when he drowned in a deeper part of the pond. Though his friends managed to rescue him and rushed him to Sriperumbudur Government Hospital the doctors declared him brought dead. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.