Cop who didn’t work since 2018 dons uniform to threaten old woman, held

Chennai :

Police said the accused, J David Anandraj of Mel Ayanambakkam, was a head constable attached to Elephant Gate station and did not report for work since 2018.





On Tuesday afternoon, David Anandraj reached the victim Sridevi Unnithan’s house on Sixth Avenue in Anna Nagar in an autorickshaw along with two other men. David Anandraj, who was wearing a police inspector’s uniform, allegedly threatened the octogenarian that he had come to arrest her since she encroached upon a 23-cent land in Ayanambakkam.





Sridevi’s grandson Sailesh confronted the trio and told them that he would inform the police if they did not leave immediately. While the trio tried to flee in an autorickshaw, Sailesh managed to secure David Anandraj with the help of traffic police. He was brought to Anna Nagar station and since the offence falls under Tirumangalam police jurisdiction, he was taken there.





Investigation revealed that David Anandraj had been continuously harassing the senior citizen to grab her 23 cents in Ayanambakkam. Police also said he has already been arrested by Tiruverkadu police two months ago for assaulting the guard at Sridevi’s plot. He was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday and a hunt has been launched for his two accomplices.