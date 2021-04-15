‘Hit by ship’, carcass of dolphin washes ashore near Kalpakkam

Carcass of a dolphin was washed ashore near Kalpakkam on Wednesday and it was buried by the forest department.
Chennai: Around 9 am the locals spotted the carcass of a dolphin that had washed ashore in Uyali Kuppam and informed Kalpakkam police. The police informed the forest department and Chengalpattu forest ranger D Pandurangan and the team arrived at the spot and investigated. They found the dolphin to be aged around three years and weighing 350 kgs. The doctors who tested the dolphin found that it died probably after being hit by a ship. Later, the officials buried the carcass on the seabed.
