RI in soup for water connection application in name of deceased

Chennai :

Justice V Parthiban before whom the plea moved by R Kala came up seeking to direct the Omallur Town Panchayat to restore the water connection, said: “Though an opportunity has been provided to the petitioner to produce the document pertaining to the property for which she seeks water connection, even today, the petitioner has not come forward with any document.”





“Even in the affidavit filed by the petitioner, it is only averred that the said property has been gifted to the petitioner’s father 50 years back by the said Manickachetty without any deed. Manickachetty died in 1995 whereas the application for water connection was made in 2013,” the judge said while imposing the Rs 10,000 cost for approaching the court with unclean hands.





Based on this, Justice Parthiban also directed the Salem District Collector to conduct an enquiry with regards to this averment against the petitioner and take action as per the law if it is found that the petitioner has unauthorisedly occupied the Government poramboke land and has also occupied a dead person’s land by taking advantage of her official capacity.





The town panchayat had submitted that the petitioner is in possession of government poramboke land and has constructed a house in the said land and had encroached upon the property of one Manickachetty who died in 1995. On coming to know about the illegality perpetuated by applying and signing for water connection in the deceased Manickachetty’s name, the water connection was snapped.





The petitioner who is a District Supply and Consumer Protection Officer, Salem had claimed that her father had received six cents of land from Manickachetty, 50 years ago and no deed was executed. The town panchayat had also provided water connection 30 years ago and following some repair work, the town panchayat which suspended the water connection is yet to resume it.



