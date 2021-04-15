Docu-series deconstructs lives, creative processes of performing artists

Chennai :

Savita Narasimhan, the managing trustee of MOPA Foundation, says, “It is a first of its kind of series done on South India's performing arts personalities. Most of us will know an artist’s body of work. But we might not know his/her internal journey — creative process, life choices, people who have inspired them and so on. Notes to Myself is a series of interactive, expository documentaries that deconstructs the lives and creative processes of some of the most impactful professionals and organisations associated with South India's performing arts. We have informally done the series — it offers an honest, moving and at times, funny and charmingly unguarded look at the artistic journeys of these people. The idea behind this series is that art needs to be documented as it happens in the current and not necessarily only as an archive of the past. The 45-minute documentaries (a few will be one hour), will be interspersed with lots of visuals, excerpts of their work, and photographs from their archives." Savita is also the artistic director of the docu-series.





MOPA was established by Carnatic vocalist Savita to showcase the history, content, periodic changes and external influences on every aspect of South India’s performing art forms and the impact on subsequent generations. “MOPA believes it is essential to creating systematic archives of a cultural order that dates back centuries, so that future generations can trace the origins and development in an organised manner. Through well researched and designed exhibitions, interviews, documentaries (digital and physical) and related activities, MOPA aims to place South Indian culture on the larger cultural map of the world,” shares Savita.





V Gowrishankar is the creative hand behind video direction, shooting and editing.





In the first season, there will be four episodes that will feature Leela Samson (Bharatanatyam dancer), Bombay Jayashri (Carnatic vocalist), Pradeep Kumar (Carnatic and film playback vocalist) and TM Krishna (Carnatic vocalist). The first episode on Leela Samson will be premiered on April 24 on MOPA's YouTube channel.