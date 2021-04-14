Woman among 4 arrested for waylaying man

Chennai :

The victim, E Ganesh of Chengalpattu district, was on his way back home from Kolattur on Monday morning when he stopped the car for breakfast near the Vanagaram tollgate. When Ganesh boarded the car again and decided to rest for a while, a woman knocked on the windshield. When he opened the door to inquire, three men who were hiding behind the car gagged him and searched for valuables in the car. Since they could not find any, they tried to rob him of his wallet and mobile phone. However, he managed to raise an alarm, passersby secured the gang. They were handed over to the Maduravoyal police. The accused were identified as S Muthukumar (25) of Nerkundram, B Udayakumar (19) of Maduravoyal, M Muthulakshmi (25) of Koyambedu and K Parasubalan (19) of Koyambedu. This is suspected to be their first attempt as Muthulakshmi moved to Chennai just a week ago.



