S Railway gets new Principal Chief Commercial Manager

Chennai :

During his three-decade-long service, Valluri has served in various capacities in Operations, Commercial, Planning, Safety and General Administration wings of eight Zonal Railways. He was awarded the prestigious Chief of Army Staff (COAS) commendation medal while working in the Military wing of Railways, an extension of the Traffic Directorate of the Ministry of Railways.





Valluri is an accomplished author and has written eight books. His latest work “Magic of the Mind” is about to be released shortly. He is also a faculty of the Art of Living. Valluri has succeeded R Dhananjayalu, IRTS who has taken over as Principal Chief Operations Manager of South Western Railway.