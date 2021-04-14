Patients insist on COVID-special hosps, while others remain vacant

Chennai :

State Health Department officials say patients insist on admission in COVID-dedicated hospitals, despite all the facilities and services available in others.





Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has 750 vacant beds available for COVID patients. While Stanley Medical College and Hospital has 1,200 COVID beds, including oxygen and ventilator beds, Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital has 243 vacant beds.





While several beds are not utilised in these government hospitals, authorities at Omandurar Government General Hospital face difficulties in accomodating patients.





“There are about 40 per cent patients who do not require intensive care or severe hospitalised care but insist on a bed at the hospital. We suggest them to get admitted to RGGGH based on the supervision required,” said Dr Ramesh, nodal officer at Omandurar Government General Hospital.





Similarly, authorities at COVID-19 Hospital in Guindy say a large number of patients who can be admitted to a COVID Care Center or other hospitals, do not agree to be referred to other facilities. “Though we don’t force patients to take up home quarantine, we recommend COVID Care Facilities for mild and asymptomatic cases. However, out of fear, these patients ask for admission at our hospital,” said a senior doctor from the Guindy hospital.





State Health Department officials say several complaints of unavailability of beds were reported at Omandurar Government General Hospital and Guindy hospital. However, beds in other government hospitals remain vacant.