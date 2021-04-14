Containment efforts amped up as city logs 2.5k cases

Chennai :

With today’s count, the cumulative total reached 2,69,614, while the active cases stand at 18,673. The previous highest single-day spike was 2,393 cases, reported on June 30 last year.





As the number of cases increases saily, the Corporation has taken up measures to contain the spread of the infection through ramping up fever surveillance and contact tracing. As of Monday, 1,119 streets in the city have reported positive cases with the Teynampet zone alone having 212 streets with COVID cases. The second-highest number of streets with cases was in the Royapuram zone with “167 streets.





A senior Corporation official said the civic body treats streets or houses with three or more index cases or with two or more affected families as containment zones. However, unlike earlier, water-tight containment with strict restriction of movement on the streets is not being followed. Instead, containment is now down to the house level.





With the infection spreading fast, the official said surveillance staffs are going door-to-door to check for symptoms and also collecting details of residents who meet the vaccination criteria are requested to get inoculated. As of Tuesday, the Corporation has held 3,129 fever clinics since May last year. “We held 329 camps on Tuesday with 20,713 persons attending it and 367 symptomatic cases were identified and swabs were collected from them,” the official added.