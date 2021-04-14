TRB postpones direct recruitment of special teachers

Chennai :

The TTRB had issued a notification in February 2021 to invite applications to recruit special teachers to work as craft instructors, art masters, music teachers, and physical education teaching staff in various schools.





According to sources, the special teachers’ recruitment drive was to fill 1,598 existing vacancies. After receiving online applications, the exams were scheduled for August 27, 2021.





However, in its latest circular, the TTRB said the launching of the online application portal was postponed to recruit special teachers without mentioning the reasons and the next scheduled date.





Similarly, the State recruitment agency also deferred the appointment of postgraduate assistants, physical education directors and computer instructors by postponing the online application process.





The board, in its February notification, had said the return exams, to fill 2,098 PG assistants, physical education directors, and computer teachers, have been scheduled on June 26 and June 27, 2021.





Accordingly, PG assistants will take classes at government schools in various subjects, including physics, chemistry, botany, commerce, economics and language subjects such as English and Tamil.





“It is informed that the launching of the online application portal is postponed due to technical reasons,” another TTRB circular said adding, “date for online application will be informed shortly.”





However, sources further said direct recruitment of assistant professors in government colleges of education under Tamil Nadu Collegiate Education Service was in the process. Eligible candidates will be appointed to fill 2,331 posts of assistant professors in various subjects in Government Arts and Science Colleges.