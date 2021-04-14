Vandalur zoo sees fewer visitors as curbs return, opts for new features to attract crowd

Chennai :

According to officials, crowd sizes had increased to 10,000 daily from November onwards, which abruptly ended last week, when the zoo saw only 3,000 visitors. In an effort to adhere to the new restrictions, the zoo had conducted a survey of the main areas and concluded that around 7,000 visitors could be allowed in the zoo at one time to maintain physical distancing norms.





Yet, according to officials, this has not been enough. Citing that the new restrictions have caused the public to avoid coming to the zoo completely, officials were looking for alternative means to increase their revenue. “We received funding from the government last year for feed-related costs, and that sustained us during the initial lockdown. This funding expired last month, and we are awaiting it to be renewed. However, we pride ourselves in being self-sustaining and therefore have introduced new features to increase visitors to the zoo, ” said an official.





One such feature is the ‘adopt an animal for a day’ programme, which is a revision of the zoo’s adopt an animal for a month programme. For an amount starting at Rs 100, visitors can adopt any animal to cover its food and maintenance costs, and in turn receive special ticket offers for themselves and their families. The zoo is also trying to reach out to radio stations to spread awareness on the strict safety features followed in the zoo to dispel concerns held by the public.





“I request that the public take note of the stringent rules we have set in place in order to ensure their safety, and visit the zoo when possible, ” said an official.